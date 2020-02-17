Report claims Liverpool may focus on two teenagers instead of signing £30m PL ace

Liverpool have been linked with Norwich City's Todd Cantwell.

According to The Independent, Liverpool are wary of stunting the development of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott by signing Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

The Athletic claimed earlier today that Liverpool are leading the race for Canaries star Cantwell, with a £30million figure placed on his head.

However, The Independent suggest that Cantwell isn't an active target, even if they are keeping track of his progress down at Carrow Road.

The reason he isn't a primary target is because Liverpool don't want to block the progress of teenagers Jones and Elliott, which Cantwell may do.

Cantwell, 21, has excelled in the Premier League this season, bagging six goals and two assists for Norwich whilst impressing as a silky, skilful attacking midfielder.

Capable of playing as a number 10 or on either flank, Cantwell's versatility is admirable on one hand, but possibly a concern for Liverpool.

Jones plays predominantly on the left or centrally, whilst Elliott plays on the right. Both players are touted for huge futures at Anfield, and look set to kick on under Klopp next season.

Splashing £30million on Cantwell would presumably put him ahead of both players in the pecking order for their respective positions, and Klopp may prioritise his own talent rather than bringing in somebody like Cantwell – even if he is an impressive young English talent.