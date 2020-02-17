Quick links

Report: Chelsea will pay £23m to land Everton target this summer

Matias Vecino (L) of Inter competes for the ball with Theo Hernandez of Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020...
Chelsea and Everton have been linked with Matias Vecino.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match SS Lazio v Fc Internazionale of Milano at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on February 16, 2020

Chelsea and Everton are interested in signing Matias Vecino from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, according to The Express.

However, according to the report, Frank Lampard’s side will pay the £23 million needed to bring the Uruguay international midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

 

Stats

Vecino has been on the books of Inter since 2017 when he joined from fellow Italian club Fiorentina.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old has made 13 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Uruguay international midfielder has also scored one goal in three Champions League games for the Nerazzurri, according to WhoScored.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on February 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Vecino made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, and he played four times in the Europa League and five times in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the midfielder made 25 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

