Report: Arsenal ace has heated row with Arteta, his attitude under question

Mikel Arteta left Matteo Guendouzi out of his Arsenal squad during Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Emirates.

Matteo Guendouzi was conspicuous by his absence as Arsenal thrashed Newcastle United on Sunday and, according to The Mirror, Mikel Arteta had been left infuriated by the Frenchman's attitude during the recent trip to Dubai.

One of Europe’s most exciting midfield talents was supposed to fulfil his dazzling potential under Arteta.

But, while the likes of Mesut Ozil, David Luiz and co are playing their best football in months under the former Manchester City coach, the Guendouzi situation continues to mystify supporters.

The poodle-haired playmaker has started just two of nine Premier League games under Arteta but he had never been left out of the matchday squad entirely. Well, until Newcastle arrived in North London that is.

Speaking before a second-half blitz secured a 4-0 win for the hosts, Arteta told Sky Sports that the £8 million former Lorient starlet had been omitted for ‘tactical reasons’. But there appears to be more to this than meets the eye.

The Mirror (Goals pull-out, 17 February, page 3) reports that the Spanish coach was left unimpressed by Guendouzi’s application during the recent winter trip to Dubai, with the 20-year-old seemingly performing below his usual standards in training.

There is no doubting the 20-year-old’s ability but it’s fair to say there is a hot-headed streak in him. The Telegraph, meanwhile, claims that Guendouzi and Arteta had a ‘heated row’ during the trip and, with Arsenal producing their best performance of the new era on Sunday, it remains to be seen when, or if, he returns.