Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal ace has heated row with Arteta, his attitude under question

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta left Matteo Guendouzi out of his Arsenal squad during Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Emirates.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Matteo Guendouzi was conspicuous by his absence as Arsenal thrashed Newcastle United on Sunday and, according to The Mirror, Mikel Arteta had been left infuriated by the Frenchman's attitude during the recent trip to Dubai.

One of Europe’s most exciting midfield talents was supposed to fulfil his dazzling potential under Arteta.

But, while the likes of Mesut Ozil, David Luiz and co are playing their best football in months under the former Manchester City coach, the Guendouzi situation continues to mystify supporters.

 

The poodle-haired playmaker has started just two of nine Premier League games under Arteta but he had never been left out of the matchday squad entirely. Well, until Newcastle arrived in North London that is.

Speaking before a second-half blitz secured a 4-0 win for the hosts, Arteta told Sky Sports that the £8 million former Lorient starlet had been omitted for ‘tactical reasons’. But there appears to be more to this than meets the eye.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal and Luke Freeman of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on October 21, 2019 in Sheffield,...

The Mirror (Goals pull-out, 17 February, page 3) reports that the Spanish coach was left unimpressed by Guendouzi’s application during the recent winter trip to Dubai, with the 20-year-old seemingly performing below his usual standards in training.

There is no doubting the 20-year-old’s ability but it’s fair to say there is a hot-headed streak in him. The Telegraph, meanwhile, claims that Guendouzi and Arteta had a ‘heated row’ during the trip and, with Arsenal producing their best performance of the new era on Sunday, it remains to be seen when, or if, he returns.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach hugs Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch