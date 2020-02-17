Report: Ancelotti makes plan to help 19-year-old become a first-team regular at Everton

Everton youngster Lewis Gibson has impressed out on loan at Fleetwood Town.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has hatched a plan to help Lewis Gibson become first-team ready at Goodison Park.

Everton have loaned out Gibson to Fleetwood Town until the end of the season, and the centre-back is performing very well down at League One level.

Gibson helped Fleetwood to victory over high-flying Peterborough United this weekend, and Everton are sure to be encouraged by their prospect’s progress on his first loan spell.

Ancelotti’s side are now reportedly planning to send Gibson out on loan again for the whole of next season.

Everton want the 19-year-old to spend an entire campaign at a higher level, before coming into the first-team fold in 2021/22.

Everton have had a similar plan with Jonjoe Kenny, as they have loaned the right-back out to Schalke this term.

Kenny looks likely to have a role to play back at Goodison Park next season, and it seems that Gibson could well have a similar career path, as Ancelotti looks to ensure the England youth international makes the grade on Merseyside.