Premier League ace wants Rangers and Celtic to win this week to set up 'special' game

Rangers and Celtic are both in Europa League action this week – and advancing to the next round could yet tee up a Battle of Britain.

The Gers host Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night, whilst Celtic travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen as both Glasgow sides seek progression to the last 16.

Celtic have been in better form than Rangers in 2020, racking up win after win to take a 10 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

That all gets thrown to one side on Thursday, as the Europa League takes top priority for both sides, especially with potential meetings with English sides ahead.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all still in the competition, so there's a real chance for an England v Scotland clash.

Now, Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy has told The Herald that the Molineux squad discussed such a tie before the last draw, believing facing Rangers or Celtic would be 'special'.

Ruddy praised the atmosphere at both Ibrox and Celtic Park, believing that playing there on a European night would be a very special experience.

Ruddy added that he's hoping Wolves, Rangers and Celtic get through to the last 16, and hopes that the next draw throws up one of these big ties.

“All the boys here spoke before the last draw about how special it would be to get Rangers or Celtic,” said Ruddy. “I think that would be a mutual feeling for all the fans concerned. Ibrox and Celtic Park have special atmospheres at every home game but to experience it on a European night against another British club would be very special.”

“Fingers crossed we all make it through and the next draw throws one of these ties up,” he added.