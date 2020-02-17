Quick links

Rangers

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Scottish Premiership

Premier League ace wants Rangers and Celtic to win this week to set up 'special' game

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Celtic will be in Europa League action this week.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...

Rangers and Celtic are both in Europa League action this week – and advancing to the next round could yet tee up a Battle of Britain.

The Gers host Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night, whilst Celtic travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen as both Glasgow sides seek progression to the last 16.

Subscribe

Celtic have been in better form than Rangers in 2020, racking up win after win to take a 10 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

 

That all gets thrown to one side on Thursday, as the Europa League takes top priority for both sides, especially with potential meetings with English sides ahead.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all still in the competition, so there's a real chance for an England v Scotland clash.

Now, Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy has told The Herald that the Molineux squad discussed such a tie before the last draw, believing facing Rangers or Celtic would be 'special'.

Ruddy praised the atmosphere at both Ibrox and Celtic Park, believing that playing there on a European night would be a very special experience.

John Ruddy of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 15, 2020 in Manchester,...

Ruddy added that he's hoping Wolves, Rangers and Celtic get through to the last 16, and hopes that the next draw throws up one of these big ties.

“All the boys here spoke before the last draw about how special it would be to get Rangers or Celtic,” said Ruddy. “I think that would be a mutual feeling for all the fans concerned. Ibrox and Celtic Park have special atmospheres at every home game but to experience it on a European night against another British club would be very special.”

“Fingers crossed we all make it through and the next draw throws one of these ties up,” he added.

Celtic and Rangers fans at the start of the match between Celtic and Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch