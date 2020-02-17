'Pogba & Gini combined': Some Liverpool fans left in awe at loanee's moment of magic

Ovie Ejaria will make his move from Liverpool to Reading permanent during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were left in awe at Ovie Ejaria's performance for Reading from the weekend as he helped his side record a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Reading, and he will make the move to the Championship side permanent in the summer, as confirmed by Liverpool's official website.

Nonetheless, it was a quite brilliant passage of play from Ejaria that caught the eye of the Liverpool faithful from the weekend.

With the game goalless, Ejaria drove forward and played a brilliant, pin-point through ball for his teammate, Yakou Meite, who opened the scoring.

Liverpool fans were in awe of what they saw from their youngster, but they are slightly disappointed at the fact that they will be parting ways with him in the summer.

It's easy to get drawn to a player like Ejaria on the pitch because of his tall frame and ability to go past players like he's doing it without any effort.

He commands the ball in the middle of the park, and when he has the ball at his feet, his first thought is to look forward and create magic.

Given that Ejaria will no longer be a Liverpool player by next season, his fans at Anfield are still enjoying what he's producing in the Championship.

Here is a selection of Liverpool supporters on Twitter reacting to Ejaria's performance from the weekend and his moment of magic:

shouldn’t of let him go — Dylan (@lfcdylxn) February 15, 2020

I really wished this boy would stay tbh. Plays like pogba and Gini combined. I sure hope Klopp sees him. — chege ndegwa (@chegendegwa) February 16, 2020

My word — Jamie (@Jamie92726255) February 15, 2020

What a filthy ball pic.twitter.com/glWEgvVo9X — Sim (@SimThe1st) February 15, 2020

Every touch on his weaker foot as well. — Mike Howard (@MHowardLFC) February 15, 2020

Wooooow that is a gorgeous assist that — Mo Saaaalahino (@fmutengo) February 15, 2020

Gerrard pass — (@deckyrfldi) February 15, 2020

I really thought he could be a player for us — World, Europe and Premier league Champions (@pageyontour13) February 16, 2020

