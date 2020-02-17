Quick links

'Pogba & Gini combined': Some Liverpool fans left in awe at loanee's moment of magic

Amir Mir
Ovie Ejaria of Reading evades the challenge of Will Vaulks of Cardiff during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on January 31, 2020 in...
Ovie Ejaria will make his move from Liverpool to Reading permanent during the summer transfer window.

Ovie Ejaria of Reading FC is challenged by Alessio Da Cruz of Sheffield Wednesday and Osaze Urhoghide of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield...

Liverpool fans on Twitter were left in awe at Ovie Ejaria's performance for Reading from the weekend as he helped his side record a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Reading, and he will make the move to the Championship side permanent in the summer, as confirmed by Liverpool's official website.

Nonetheless, it was a quite brilliant passage of play from Ejaria that caught the eye of the Liverpool faithful from the weekend.

 

With the game goalless, Ejaria drove forward and played a brilliant, pin-point through ball for his teammate, Yakou Meite, who opened the scoring.

Liverpool fans were in awe of what they saw from their youngster, but they are slightly disappointed at the fact that they will be parting ways with him in the summer.

It's easy to get drawn to a player like Ejaria on the pitch because of his tall frame and ability to go past players like he's doing it without any effort.

Ovie Ejaria of Reading acknowledges the crowd at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Derby County at Madejski Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Reading,...

He commands the ball in the middle of the park, and when he has the ball at his feet, his first thought is to look forward and create magic.

Given that Ejaria will no longer be a Liverpool player by next season, his fans at Anfield are still enjoying what he's producing in the Championship.

Here is a selection of Liverpool supporters on Twitter reacting to Ejaria's performance from the weekend and his moment of magic:

