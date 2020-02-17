‘Please please please’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans want 24-year-old signed this summer

Jack Grealish played well for Aston Villa against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Grealish for Aston Villa against their team.

The attacking midfielder was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, was a constant threat for the Spurs defence, as he went past them quite easily and played some brilliant passes.

According to WhoScored, Grealish took three shots of which none was on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

According to The Sun, Tottenham wanted to sign Grealish from Villa in the summer of 2018, but the North London outfit did not want to pay the transfer fee that the Villans were asking for him at the time.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Manchester United are planning to make a £80 million move for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Some Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Grealish on Sunday, and have urged the North London club to make a move for him this summer.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Jack Grealish running rings around us and we sign Jack Clarke who can't even start for Leeds or wherever he is now #THFC — Ronen Weinstein (@roneymoney123) February 16, 2020

How good is Jack Grealish, would love him at Spurs #coys #thfc — Owen Rice (@OwenRice) February 16, 2020

I was wrong about Grealish. He’s not just hair gel and rolled down socks and dribbles. Seeing the 24 yr old captain console his players after today’s loss impressed me and I think Spurs or any other club will be lucky to snatch him #COYS #THFC — Sean Relph (@SeanRelph) February 16, 2020

Missed that boat, out of our price range now — Sean (@SeanBussell) February 16, 2020

I beg spurs please please please sign grealish this summer!!!! Man is CLASS — Kalim (@kalim_THFC) February 16, 2020

Grealish needs to be in our squad for euros and needs to be starting imo. He is an absolute baller. #threelions — Kalim (@kalim_THFC) February 16, 2020

Who bossed the midfield today? Lo Celso looks like a good deal, but Grealish has been different gravy all season, we massively missed our there thanks to Levy's preference for profit. — Roge Henlow (@Rog_THFC) February 16, 2020

Grealish will be a great addition to our squad when Villa go down but defence needs sorting out big time in the summer! Shambles! Bergwijn is gonna be a bargain when he gets going fully. N’Dombele where do we begin? #THFC #COUS — Graham O'Brien (@GrahamScutzy) February 16, 2020