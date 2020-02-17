Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

‘Please please please’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans want 24-year-old signed this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Grealish played well for Aston Villa against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Grealish for Aston Villa against their team.

The attacking midfielder was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, was a constant threat for the Spurs defence, as he went past them quite easily and played some brilliant passes.

According to WhoScored, Grealish took three shots of which none was on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

 

According to The Sun, Tottenham wanted to sign Grealish from Villa in the summer of 2018, but the North London outfit did not want to pay the transfer fee that the Villans were asking for him at the time.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Manchester United are planning to make a £80 million move for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Some Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Grealish on Sunday, and have urged the North London club to make a move for him this summer.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch