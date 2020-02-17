Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Player jokes about ‘the Leeds way’ after Elland Road result

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Liam Cooper scores his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at the weekend.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has joked to The Daily Mail that it is the way of the club to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Cooper made the comments following Leeds’s narrow 1-0 win against Bristol City at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side returned to winning ways.

However, the winning margin could have been bigger for Leeds, with Patrick Bamford having a goal disallowed for offside and Jack Harrison hitting the crossbar.

 

Leeds central defender Cooper has joked that it is “the Leeds way” that the team keep the fans on tenterhooks.

Cooper told The Daily Mail: “I'd love to be four-nil up at some point in the season! I suppose it's the Leeds way - we keep you on the edge of your seats.

“But the intensity and will to win in these past two games has been unbelievable. We've got to keep that going now and that's the message to the lads."

Liam Cooper (6) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Promotion push

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and three points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The Whites will return to action this coming Saturday afternoon when they take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United and Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest battle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on...

