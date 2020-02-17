Player jokes about ‘the Leeds way’ after Elland Road result

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at the weekend.

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has joked to The Daily Mail that it is the way of the club to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Cooper made the comments following Leeds’s narrow 1-0 win against Bristol City at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side returned to winning ways.

However, the winning margin could have been bigger for Leeds, with Patrick Bamford having a goal disallowed for offside and Jack Harrison hitting the crossbar.

Leeds central defender Cooper has joked that it is “the Leeds way” that the team keep the fans on tenterhooks.

Cooper told The Daily Mail: “I'd love to be four-nil up at some point in the season! I suppose it's the Leeds way - we keep you on the edge of your seats.

“But the intensity and will to win in these past two games has been unbelievable. We've got to keep that going now and that's the message to the lads."

Promotion push

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and three points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The Whites will return to action this coming Saturday afternoon when they take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.