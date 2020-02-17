Quick links

Player critical of himself in Tottenham Hotspur win

Toby Alderweireld was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has told Sky Sports that he was not at his best against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Spurs got the better of Villa 3-2 away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alderweireld scored an own goal in the ninth minute, but the Belgium international central defender found the net at the right end on 27 minutes.

 

The 30-year-old Belgium international central defender has admitted that he was not at his best against the Villans, but he is happy to have helped his team, as he ended the week on a positive note following the birth of his son, as reported by Football.London.

Alderweireld told Sky Sports: “I think it wasn’t my best performance.”

The defender added: “I am happy that I helped my team a little bit with the goal, but again, not my best performance. I think the lads helped me a lot today.”

Disappointing display

Alderweireld struggled defensively in the game, and he was beaten in the air for Villa’s second goal.

It was not a great display from the former Ajax star, and it is very encouraging to see that he has admitted that publicly.

According to WhoScored, against Villa, the 30-year-old took one shot which ended in a goal, had a pass accuracy of 79.1%, took 61 touches, and made two tackles and six clearances.

So far this season, Alderweireld has scored one goal and provided two assists in 25 Premier League matches and has played four times in the Champions League for Tottenham, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

