Photo: 18-year-old spotted in Liverpool training, has never played under Klopp

The Liverpool starlet was included in first-team training today.

Jurgen Klopp put his Liverpool players through their paces for this week's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Reds resume the defence of their European Cup title by facing Diego Simeone's side in the first leg of tomorrow's last-16 clash in the Spanish capital.

Thankfully, all of Liverpool's heavy hitters - with the exception of Xherdan Shaqiri - were in attendance at Melwood this morning.

But there was also a surprise face among the stars - Luis Longstaff.

The 18-year-old midfielder was spotted training with Klopp's first team after impressing for Liverpool's Under-23 side this season.

Longstaff wasn't among the young players who competed in FA Cup outings for the Anfield club this season, though he did play under Neil Critchley when the youngsters lost 5-0 away to Aston Villa in the League Cup in December.

According to Soccerway, Longstaff has managed four goals in Premier League 2 action for Critchley's 23s this season.

Earlier this afternoon, Liverpool announced the 21-man squad due to travel to Madrid and, naturally, Longstaff wasn't included despite training today.

Here's the list in full: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Robertson, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.