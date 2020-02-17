Quick links

Sunderland

Parkinson admits one Sunderland player has been 'unlucky', hasn't started in weeks

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League one match between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers at Stadium of Light on January 24, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Bailey Wright could be missing for a while with injury but Phil Parkinson says he has full trust in Alim Ozturk.

Alim Ozturk of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic at Stadium of Light on August 4, 2018 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.

Phil Parkinson has admitted that Alim Ozturk has been ‘unlucky’ to lose his place at the heart of Sunderland’s backline in recent weeks, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

A former Turkey U21 international who moved to the Stadium of Light on a free transfer from Hearts in the summer of 2018, Ozturk was playing some of his best football in the red and white kit up until the final few days of the January transfer window.

 

But the arrival of Bailey Wright from Preston North End saw the 27-year-old lose his place. Ozturk didn’t feature for four straight League One games, before coming off the bench for the final six minutes of Saturday’s fortunate 1-0 win against promotion rivals Oxford United.

An injury to the impressive Wright has opened the door for the former Cambuur man to re-establish himself, however, and Parkinson insists that Ozturk has his backing.

May Joe Aribo of Charlton Athletic and Alim Ozturk of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League 1 Play off Final between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on...

“Alim was unlucky to have been out of the team,” the 51-year-old said.

“Alim has a great personality, he is a good lad, even though he has been out of the team, he has trained well. If Bailey is out for a period then Alim comes in and I have no problems with that at all.”

Ozturk had a reputation for being rather erratic during his spell in Scotland but the Turk looked an assured presence in Sunderland’s backline since the turn of the year, the Black Cats conceding just three goals in seven games with him in the starting XI.

Alim Ozturk of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Sunderland at ABAX Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Peterborough, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

