Our view: Sheffield United still in hunt for £33.3m star after Barcelona fail with approach

Sheffield United have been linked with the striker, who has scored or made 13 goals in 26 games this season.

Barcelona have failed with an attempt to sign one of Sheffield United's rumoured January targets, according to his manager.

Grada3 reported in November that United had renewed their interest in the Real Betis striker, Loren Moron, and could 'come with great force' in the winter window.

No such move materialised, however, as the Blades instead added Richairo Zivkovic to their options in Moron's position.

But, with Zivkovic's deal only a loan with an option to buy, it is possible that the Spaniard could remain in Sheffield United's sights ahead of the summer market.

A switch to Barcelona - who have been granted special dispensation to sign a Spanish-based striker immediately, following Ousmane Dembele's injury - would perhaps put paid to that.

But Moron, it seems, is almost certain to see out the season in Seville.

"Barcelona has asked," Betis's Joan Francesc Ferrer 'Rubi' told Cadena Cope when asked about Barca's Moron interest.

"99 per cent, it is an operation that is not going to be done.

"If Loren left, I know that we can't sign anyone. We could sign if they paid us the [€40 million (£33.3m) buyout] clause.

"But he wants to stay here and that's what we all want."

The Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez is now being strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou.

As well as Zivkovic, Sheffield United could lose Leon Clarke at the end of his contract this summer.

Should the pair depart, it would leave Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp as Blades centre-forwards.