Our view: It looks like Levy's made an absolute bargain signing at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has made a hugely promising start to life with Jose Mourinho's side.

Steven Bergwijn is already showing signs that he could be a real bargain for Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Levy agreed a £25 million deal for Bergwijn with PSV in January (the Guardian), and the winger could hardly have made a better start at Spurs.

Bergwijn made an immediate impact at Tottenham by scoring on his debut against Manchester City, and he backed up that display by putting in another eye-catching performance against Villa yesterday.

The 22-year-old’s pace caused Villa all sorts of problems, as he looked one of Tottenham’s brightest attacking players in their 3-2 victory at Villa Park.

Bergwijn managed to take four shots, provide three key passes to his teammates and was generally influential to Tottenham’s attacking play.

Bergwijn has already added quality to Jose Mourinho’s forward-ranks, and there now should be great excitement about the impact he could make in North London.

The Dutch international looks at home in the Premier League already, and it is exciting to think about the player he could become if he continues to develop at his current rate.

Bergwijn has already adjusted to life in the Premier League much better than some wingers who have been bought for considerably higher price-tags than he cost.

And Tottenham look to have completed a brilliant bit of business by bringing the powerful winger to Hotspur Way last month.