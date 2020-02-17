'Only a few players can do that': Russell Martin left in awe of 'special' Liverpool man

Sadio Mane came off the bench to help Liverpool secure all three points against Norwich City on Saturday.

Russell Martin was left in awe of Sadio Mane and his 'special' qualities after he came off the bench to help Liverpool secure a 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (15/02/20 at 7:35 pm), former Norwich defender, Martin, believes Mane does things for Liverpool 'only a few players can do' in the game today.

“It's a special goal from a special player,” Martin told Sky Sports. “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'moments like that deserve to win football matches'.

“Mane was the main reason for what they did in the second half in terms of intensity, the way they received the ball and the way they played forward quickly. They just looked like a different animal and it was really difficult for Norwich because the game was played in their final third.

“It's really difficult [coming up against a player like Mane] because they do it at such speed. You have got to look at where the line is and have a look at where the player is.

“Max [Aarons] actually sees [Mane's run]. 9 times out of 10 against most players, Max actually drops in, follow the run and he gets there. But that touch is so special, and I believe only a few players can do that in football now.”

Given that Mane was only just returning from injury, it was understandable why he was on the bench for Liverpool as they faced off against the Premier League's bottom club.

Whilst Liverpool dominated the game, they didn't really have that cutting edge for large parts of the match, but Mane's introduction in the second half changed things.

He pushed Jurgen Klopp's men further up the field, and then in the end, provided that moment of magic inside the penalty area, found the back of the net and secured all the points for his side.

Given how Mane has performed over the course of this campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if he does walk away with the Player of the Year gong.

But given how well his fellow teammates have performed this season, he will get some serious competition from those who share a dressing room with him.