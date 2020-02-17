'Omg, he should be over the moon': Some Leeds fans perplexed by comments from Champ rival

Leeds United dented Bristol City's promotion chances over the weekend.

Leeds United fans on Twitter were perplexed by Lee Johnson's comments after his Bristol Cty side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa's men over the weekend.

It was a pretty dominant display from Leeds, despite the scoreline only reading 1-0, but Johnson wasn't happy with the officiating and felt his team could have made something happen had decisions fallen in their favour, as posted by Bristol City's Twitter account.

But the Leeds fans simply weren't having Johnson's comments because they felt that he should be grateful that his side lost by only a narrow margin, and how they were lucky it wasn't much worse.

There were sections of the Elland Road support who felt that he was simply making excuses despite his side losing, in terms of performance, in such a comprehensive manner.

Luke Ayling's goal early in the first half separated both sides, but as per usual with Marcelo Bielsa's men, it could have been a lot different had they taken their chances.

In the game itself, Leeds had 68% possession, 20 shots on goal, six of which were on target, whilst their promotion rivals had only three shots on goal during the entire 90 minutes, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Whites are sitting second in the Championship table, and they will be both looking at leaders West Brom, who have a four-point lead on them, and Bristol City, who are six points behind them and just sitting outside of the play-off spots.

Even with Bielsa's side producing a number of troubling performances and results, they will more than confident that they will book a top-six spot at the end of the season, it's just a case of whether it's the dreaded play-offs again or a return to the promised land via the automatic places.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Johnson's claims:

What incident is he even talking about? I don't remember penalty claim — Neil-Kevin Augustin (@na1988198) February 15, 2020

Never seen a more 1 sided 1-0 win — Jono O'Brien (@Jono_ob) February 15, 2020

Omg he should be over the moon it was only 1:0 not 6 or 7 — fredchapman46 (@fredchapman46) February 15, 2020

I don’t have any excuses but here’s some excuses. — Matt Jones (@MattJones210) February 15, 2020

How the hell has he got the nerve to suggest they should have had something from that game! The mind boggles!! — Danny Brown (@DannyBrown1964) February 15, 2020

Apart from the 700 chancers we had he didn’t mention , it’s not a bad reflection on the game tbh

Alaw — DeanoLUFC (@DeanoLUFC2) February 16, 2020

..deluded.. — Jennie Powell (@jenniemay6) February 15, 2020

what game did he watch? — Luca Milanesi (@Skifar) February 15, 2020

1-0 thrashing whichever way you look at it! — timdavrog (@TimRoge50063069) February 15, 2020