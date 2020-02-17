Quick links

Leeds United

Bristol City

'Omg, he should be over the moon': Some Leeds fans perplexed by comments from Champ rival

Amir Mir
Lee Johnson, Manager of Bristol City reacts at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on February 12, 2020 in Bristol,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United dented Bristol City's promotion chances over the weekend.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on...

Leeds United fans on Twitter were perplexed by Lee Johnson's comments after his Bristol Cty side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa's men over the weekend.

It was a pretty dominant display from Leeds, despite the scoreline only reading 1-0, but Johnson wasn't happy with the officiating and felt his team could have made something happen had decisions fallen in their favour, as posted by Bristol City's Twitter account.

 

But the Leeds fans simply weren't having Johnson's comments because they felt that he should be grateful that his side lost by only a narrow margin, and how they were lucky it wasn't much worse. 

There were sections of the Elland Road support who felt that he was simply making excuses despite his side losing, in terms of performance, in such a comprehensive manner. 

Luke Ayling's goal early in the first half separated both sides, but as per usual with Marcelo Bielsa's men, it could have been a lot different had they taken their chances. 

Luke Ayling of Leeds United scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

In the game itself, Leeds had 68% possession, 20 shots on goal, six of which were on target, whilst their promotion rivals had only three shots on goal during the entire 90 minutes, as reported by BBC Sport. 

The Whites are sitting second in the Championship table, and they will be both looking at leaders West Brom, who have a four-point lead on them, and Bristol City, who are six points behind them and just sitting outside of the play-off spots.

Even with Bielsa's side producing a number of troubling performances and results, they will more than confident that they will book a top-six spot at the end of the season, it's just a case of whether it's the dreaded play-offs again or a return to the promised land via the automatic places. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Johnson's claims: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch