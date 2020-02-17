Some Aston Villa fans left annoyed at senior Spurs player during Sunday's game

Tottenham Hotspur snatched a late winner at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter were left annoyed at how Serge Aurier was not even booked during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Right-back Aurier, 27, who is known to be a bit of an erratic defender, committed three fouls during the game on Villa's Jack Grealish, but the Spurs man didn't go into Martin Atkinson's book, according to WhoScored.

Whilst the penalty incident in the first half was the major talking point after the match, the Villa fans weren't too impressed with Aurier's actions and how they weren't really punished.

All of Aurier's fouls were committed inside 20 minutes, with a number of them being off-the-ball, as the Villa Park faithful simply weren't too impressed with what they were seeing.

From Atkinson's officiating to Aurier's defending on the day, the Villa supporters feel as though they were as bad as each other.

Grealish is the most fouled player in the Premier League, and Villa's main man, so it wasn't a surprise to see the playmaker come in for some rough treatment during the match.

In what was an end-to-end match at Villa Park against the relegation-threatened side and the Champions League chasers, it was Heung-Min Son who stole the headlines.

Right at the death, Bjorn Engels mistake saw Son run through on goal and score an injury-time winner for his side.

A draw would have perhaps been a fair result given how the game panned out overall, but it was the North London side who boosted their Champions League hopes.

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to Aurier's persistent fouling from yesterday:

Aurier is stealing a living playing football — Sam Hunt (@AvfcHunt) February 16, 2020

Is Serge Aurier playing under a different rule book to the rest of the players? #AVFC #AVLTOT — Lance Jenkinson (@westsport) February 16, 2020

Cool Aurier just foul Grealish as much as you like mate #AVFC — matt (@dvtavfc) February 16, 2020

Grealish could very easily get Aurier sent off in this game, awful defender will hate someone with quality making him look exactly that! #avfc #thfc — Ol (@Leacheyyy) February 16, 2020

Btw how did aurier not get booked at all today? #avfc — ashley griffiths (@ash_griffo) February 16, 2020

Can't believe Aurier is yet to be booked for all the 3 bookable offences! — Mangi Msukuma (@MangiMsukuma) February 16, 2020

nope no clue how — Alisha (@alishaavfc) February 16, 2020

How’s aurier got away with 2 bad challenges, one off the ball, within minutes of each other without a card? #avfc — Myles Osborn (@myles_osborn) February 16, 2020

Anyone tell me how Aurier never got booked in that half? #avfc — Suso's Sauces (@JuanPab92765655) February 16, 2020