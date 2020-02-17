Quick links

Some Aston Villa fans left annoyed at senior Spurs player during Sunday's game

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa shields the ball from Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16,...
Tottenham Hotspur snatched a late winner at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Serge Aurier of Spurs battles with Jack Grealish of Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...

Aston Villa fans on Twitter were left annoyed at how Serge Aurier was not even booked during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. 

Right-back Aurier, 27, who is known to be a bit of an erratic defender, committed three fouls during the game on Villa's Jack Grealish, but the Spurs man didn't go into Martin Atkinson's book, according to WhoScored.

 

Whilst the penalty incident in the first half was the major talking point after the match, the Villa fans weren't too impressed with Aurier's actions and how they weren't really punished.

All of Aurier's fouls were committed inside 20 minutes, with a number of them being off-the-ball, as the Villa Park faithful simply weren't too impressed with what they were seeing.

From Atkinson's officiating to Aurier's defending on the day, the Villa supporters feel as though they were as bad as each other.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish battles with Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...

Grealish is the most fouled player in the Premier League, and Villa's main man, so it wasn't a surprise to see the playmaker come in for some rough treatment during the match.

In what was an end-to-end match at Villa Park against the relegation-threatened side and the Champions League chasers, it was Heung-Min Son who stole the headlines. 

Right at the death, Bjorn Engels mistake saw Son run through on goal and score an injury-time winner for his side.

A draw would have perhaps been a fair result given how the game panned out overall, but it was the North London side who boosted their Champions League hopes.

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to Aurier's persistent fouling from yesterday: 

