Quick links

Celtic

Bundesliga

Scottish Premiership

'Never': Former Celtic hero rejected big-money China move while at Parkhead

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dedryck Boyata left Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to join Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC Berlin over the summer.

Ryan Kent of Rangers evades Dedryck Boyata of Celtic on his way to scoring during The Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in...

Dedryck Boyata has admitted to the Daily Record that he turned his nose up at a money-spinning move to China when he was still a Celtic player.

In the summer of 2019, The Hoops were facing a huge challenge as they looked to keep their mitts on a Belgian international centre-half.

Subscribe

Boyata’s contract was coming to an end and, after winning four Scottish Premiership titles in green and white, the former Manchester City defender appeared to have his heart set on a fresh challenge.

 

But the experienced 29-year-old had no interest in walking away from European football in order to hoover up the cash in the Far East, rejecting offers from Chinese clubs before moving to the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin instead.

"When I was leaving Celtic and the offers came in, I spoke to (Belgium manager) Roberto Martinez,” said Boyata, who netted his third league goal for Hertha in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Paderborn.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with Dedryck Boyata of Celtic and Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic...

“I had a lot of offers from clubs in China, but that was never in my thoughts. His advice was priceless and he was very happy to see me sign for Hertha.”

With Euro 2020 around the corner, Boyata is playing regular football in one of the continent’s top leagues, keeping himself in contention for a place in the Belgium squad as a result.

Though Martinez has made it clear in the past that he has no qualms about calling up those who are plying their trade in Asia, keeping faith with the likes of Yannick Carrasco and Axel Witsel.

Dedryck Boyata of Hertha BSC and Aarón Martín of FSV Mainz 05 during the game between the 1.FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC on september 14, 2019 in Mainz, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch