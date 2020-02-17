Narcos: Mexico fans adore Pablo Acosta's relationship with wife Mimi

Narcos: Mexico season 2 has just arrived on Netflix and fans have developed a new favourite character

When it first arrived on our screens in 2015, no one could have predicted just how popular the Netflix series Narcos would become.

But, here we are five years later and Narcos not only ended with three seasons under its belt but also spawned its own spin-off series in the form of Narcos: Mexico which has just returned for its long-awaited second season.

And while the original Narcos series focused on the drug-dealing exploits of the infamous Pablo Escobar, this new series tells the story of Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the man in charge of the fearsome Guadalajara Cartel.

Not only that, but we're also introduced to a swathe of key historical figures from the period when Narcos: Mexico is set, one of them is Pablo Acosta Villareal.

Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico

Pablo Acosta, like most of the characters in Narcos: Mexico, is a fundamentally nasty piece of work and dedicated his life to smuggling tons of drugs such as marijuana, heroin and cocaine from Mexico into the US.

We're first introduced to Pablo Acosta, who is played by Gerardo Taracena, in season 1 of Narcos: Mexico but it is season 2 where he really comes into his own.

In Narcos: Mexico, Pablo is seen to have a bitter feud with Pedro Avilés of the Sinaloan Cartel and fearing his drug empire could be put at risk by this, Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) sees to Pedro Avilés in order to restore the smooth operating of his below-board business.

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico sees Pablo Acosta take centre-stage, especially with the introduction of his wife Mimi Webb Miller (Sosie Bacon).

Fans are loving his relationship with Mimi

While Pablo Acosta may be a ruthless drug smuggler, fans have surprisingly taken to the character, especially after introducing Sosie Bacon as his wife, Mimi Webb Miller.

After taking a back seat in season 1, Pablo is pushed front and centre in season 2 and it's safe to say that the reaction from fans, who've really taken to his character, has been a surprising one.

One Twitter user commented: "Pablo Acosta became one of my fav characters this season."

Meanwhile, this fan would be happy for a spin-off series on just Mimi and Pablo: "I'd watch his spinoff with Mimi."

While this fan replied saying: "Right?? Like Pablo Acosta and Mimi were goals?"

Pablo Acosta's fate

*Spoilers*

While fans have really taken to Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico season 2, chances of a spin-off for him and Mimi are non-existent.

That's because Pablo Acosta is killed off at the end of season 2 after he becomes disenfranchised with Félix and the cartels he's been smuggling for.

Pablo's death ensues after Mimi persuades him to speak to the US officials investigating the Guadalajara Cartel and Félix learns about the betrayal and has him killed.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Narcos: Mexico are available to stream now on Netflix after new episodes arrived on February 13th.