Mourinho makes comment about Tottenham's travelling fans at Villa

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 3-2 winners over Aston Villa yesterday, as Jose Mourinho's side moved within a point of the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has thanked the travelling fans on his side’s official website after the Lilywhites beat Aston Villa 3-2 yesterday.

Tottenham were pushed until the last minute by Villa, but an injury time strike from Heung-Min Son sealed the three points for Mourinho’s men.

Tottenham had plenty of opportunities throughout the match, but were wasteful in front of goal at times.

It could have been easy for their supporters to get frustrated, but instead they kept urging Tottenham on throughout the game.

And Mourinho felt that the support that Tottenham were given from a sold-out away end was very impressive.

“Thanks so much to the fans that came, they provided fantastic support,” Mourinho said.

“Fantastic, important and we had to work a lot for that. We didn’t start very well, I think they started more aggressive, more intense than us, we made our little mistakes but then a fantastic reaction and again, in the second half, after 2-2, I think it was a period of amazing football that we played, so many chances that we created but the ball wasn’t going in.

“You know, we scored almost at the end. People can say, ‘okay, a bit of luck’, but I’d say amazing attitude, ambition and togetherness and the boys went until the last second, so I’m so pleased for them.”

Tottenham’s win over Villa has elevated them to within just one point of the top four.

Spurs were actually all at sea in the early part of the contest, but goals from Toby Alderweireld and Son put Mourinho’s side in-front.

Bjorn Engels then scored from a corner, before Son wrapped up an important three points for Tottenham.

Spurs will next be in action in midweek, when they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.