Mourinho admits there's a problem with two Spurs attackers

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son scored a brace in Jose Mourinho's side's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that the problem with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son is that they have to play every minute of every game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham ran out 3-2 winners over Aston Villa, with Son getting on the scoresheet twice.

The South Korean first scored from close-range, after he tapped in the rebound from a penalty, and he then finished brilliantly in the final minute to secure the three points for Spurs.

Outside of his goals Son’s overall display actually wasn’t particularly impressive, as he wasted numerous chances.

Lucas also struggled to get particularly involved, aside from a couple of promising runs.

But Mourinho insists that he has been very impressed by the attitude of the Tottenham duo, as they are having to put in a lot of effort for the team.

“The problem with Son and Lucas, the problem with especially these two guys is they have to play 90 minutes every game,” Mourinho said.

“That’s the problem and if they run out of fuel then we are in trouble but their quality as players is fantastic, their attitude towards the team is absolutely incredible and I am so, so pleased for them.

“A team without Harry is finding obviously difficulties, the difficulties are the nature of the Premier League, but in the middle of the difficulties we are finding a different way to play football. We are finding a different way to create opportunities and to score enough goals to put ourselves in a position to fight for a good position in the table.”

Son’s brace yesterday means that he has now scored six goals in five games, and he is once again stepping up in Harry Kane’s absence.

Tottenham will be requiring Son and Lucas to continue to feature regularly over the coming weeks, as they have a busy schedule.

Spurs are in action on Wednesday evening when they take on RB Leipzig, before they face Chelsea at the weekend.