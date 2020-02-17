Quick links

Moura finally shares what happened in Spurs's dressing room after win against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur managed to make it to the Champions League final last season in very dramatic circumstances.

Lucas Moura has told BT Sport that Tottenham Hotspur’s dressing room was ‘amazing’ after their Champions League success against Ajax last season.

Moura was the hero on arguably the most famous night in Tottenham’s recent history, as they turned around their Champions League semi-final in dramatic circumstances.

Spurs had fallen 3-0 behind on aggregate against Ajax, with just 45 minutes left of their two-legged contest.

However, Moura scored a memorable hat-trick in the second-half to send Tottenham into the final.

 

Moura’s last minute strike was celebrated deliriously on the pitch by all of Tottenham’s players and staff.

And the Brazilian forward has now revealed that the party atmosphere continued in the dressing room after the game.

“In the changing room, we were partying, dancing, water spraying in the air,” Moura said.

“Loads of music. It was amazing, an amazing changing room. The best I have felt. It was incredible. It’s impossible not to cry after this game. When the referee finished the game, I was down on the grass. I couldn’t believe it. I was just praying and saying thank you to God.

“After the third goal, after the game, I could only think about my family. My wife, my family from Brazil. When I called my wife, she was crying so much.”

Tottenham ended up losing the final of the Champions League 2-0 against Liverpool.

That result seemed to be the turning point in Mauricio Pochettino’s time at Spurs, with the Argentine boss struggling to ever recover from that defeat.

Tottenham will now be looking to go one step further in the Champions League this season.

Spurs are set to take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday, in the first leg of their knockout tie against the Bundesliga side.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

