'Mind-boggling': Sky Sports pundit baffled by one Arsenal transfer, makes Newcastle claim

Arsenal thumped Newcastle United over the weekend.

Phil Thompson has admitted that it's 'mind-boggling' that Arsenal would sign someone like Cedric Soares given his current situation, as he also claimed that Newcastle had a better transfer window than the London club last month.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (15/02/2020 at 2:40 pm), Thompson was left baffled by why Arsenal would sign Soares from Southampton, as he feels that the likes of Danny Rose and Nabil Bentaleb have been 'absolutely terrific' signings for Newcastle.

On who had a better January transfer window between Newcastle and Arsenal: "I would have to say Newcastle," Thompson told Sky Sports News. "You look at it. [Cedric] Soares, who I think is a good player. He's an international. But goodness, is he on loan? You think he's loaned and he's injured. And he's going to miss [how many games] from 13 or so matches.

"So, you are just wondering. It's baffling. It's bewildering. You see some of the recruitment from some of these clubs, it's mind-boggling.

"Danny Rose has been an absolutely terrific signing for Newcastle and Bentaleb."

Arsenal signed Soares from Southampton on a loan deal until the end of the season despite the right-back being out-of-favour at St Mary's and injured.

Eddie Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United, whilst the North London club also added the likes of Pablo Mari to their defensive line.

Meanwhile, in the North East, Steve Bruce added a number of fresh faces to his squad also, including former Tottenham midfielder Bentaleb and current Spurs defender Danny Rose.

Both started for Newcastle on Sunday, as Bruce's side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It is still early days for any of the winter signings for the above clubs to have a real impact on their new surroundings, but in some cases, defensive depth was seriously needed, and in others, fans are hoping for some much-needed boost in the attacking third.