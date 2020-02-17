'Miles ahead', 'Great player': Some Rangers fans react to Ibrox youngster's latest display

Rangers Colts lost 2-1 to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Rangers' first team were in action on Sunday, and claimed a 1-0 win over Livingston in a rearranged game at Ibrox, having seen their scheduled clash on Saturday postponed.

Elsewhere though, Rangers Colts were in action too, taking on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup.

Graeme Murty's youngsters have impressed so far this season, and this was a big test against Caley, who sit second in the Scottish Championship.

Rangers raced into the lead though, as striker Dapo Mebude scored after just six minutes, driving a low effort into the bottom corner to give the Gers hope of progressing to the final.

However, James Keatings pulled the hosts level, and even after Keatings was sent off in the second half, Caley claimed the win through a Miles Storey goal.

Rangers Colts are out, their superb run is over, but some players may have caught Steven Gerrard's eye with their displays, particularly on Sunday.

Winger Kai Kennedy is one of the most highly-rated talents in the Rangers setup, and Gerrard gave him his first-team debut against Stranraer in January.

With question marks over the futures of Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones, Kennedy may have a chance to step up in the near future – and fans took to Twitter to hail him on Sunday.

Some called him 'miles ahead' of any other player in the team, believing he is now a great player who should be given first-team opportunities ahead of players like Barker, feeling he is now ready for the step up - even at the age of just 17.

Couple of observations from youth game.



Kai Kennedy is a player, couple of bad choices yesterday in the box but never hides and constantly wants the ball .



Some of the youngsters need to stop trying to be so precise from outside the box , sometimes you are allowed to crack it — RFC_AFCA (@RFC_AFCA) February 17, 2020

The fact Barker gets in squads ahead of Kai Kennedy is awfa annoyin. https://t.co/arDkPFDEvG — Hendy (@iHendy) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy miles ahead of any player In the academy just now think it’s time for first team exposure @RangersFC @RFC_Youth — Ryan Wilson (@RyanWilson_1995) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy is ready for the 1st team squad imo. Needs 10-15 mins here and there off the bench — pat (@pkelly67) February 16, 2020

Boy Kai Kennedy looks a player — Gal (@ANDYGAL19) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy looks a cracking player — Charles Mcgregor (@mcgrego97) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy wanting the ball all the time. He’s a great player who must be coming into Gerrard’s thinking. — Jordan Campbell (@JordanC1107) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy baller — Darren Smith (@DazSmith1872) February 16, 2020

That kai Kennedy looks a great wee player — NickyHughes11 (@Hughes11Nicky) February 16, 2020

Kai Kennedy is a player — jord (@jord1808) February 16, 2020

Thought he was very good yesterday — Robert Gordon (@bobbyg2443) February 17, 2020