'Miles ahead', 'Great player': Some Rangers fans react to Ibrox youngster's latest display

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers Colts lost 2-1 to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Kai Kennedy of Scotland reacts at full time during the UEFA Under 19 European qualifier match between Scotland and Germany at Firhill Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers' first team were in action on Sunday, and claimed a 1-0 win over Livingston in a rearranged game at Ibrox, having seen their scheduled clash on Saturday postponed.

Elsewhere though, Rangers Colts were in action too, taking on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup.

Graeme Murty's youngsters have impressed so far this season, and this was a big test against Caley, who sit second in the Scottish Championship.

 

Rangers raced into the lead though, as striker Dapo Mebude scored after just six minutes, driving a low effort into the bottom corner to give the Gers hope of progressing to the final.

However, James Keatings pulled the hosts level, and even after Keatings was sent off in the second half, Caley claimed the win through a Miles Storey goal.

Rangers Colts are out, their superb run is over, but some players may have caught Steven Gerrard's eye with their displays, particularly on Sunday.

Kai Kennedy of Rangers controls the ball during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Winger Kai Kennedy is one of the most highly-rated talents in the Rangers setup, and Gerrard gave him his first-team debut against Stranraer in January.

With question marks over the futures of Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones, Kennedy may have a chance to step up in the near future – and fans took to Twitter to hail him on Sunday.

Some called him 'miles ahead' of any other player in the team, believing he is now a great player who should be given first-team opportunities ahead of players like Barker, feeling he is now ready for the step up - even at the age of just 17.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

