Mikel Arteta says one Arsenal player has ‘completely changed his behaviour’

Dani Ceballos was in action for Arsenal against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about Real Madrid-owned attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos to BBC Sport.

Arteta was impressed with the display produced by Ceballos during Arsenal’s 4-0 win against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners’ boss has raved about the 23-year-old - who joined the North London outfit on loan from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window - and has hailed how he recovered from his injury.

Arteta told BBC Sport: ”Dani Ceballos is a good example. He was injured and when he started to train I didn’t think he was fit enough.

"He completely changed his behaviour and trained like an animal. I thought he was the best player on the pitch."

Encouraging performance

Ceballos was brilliant for Arsenal against Newcastle on Sunday evening, as the Spain international attacking midfielder created chances, played some lovely passes and worked well with Mesut Ozil.

The 23-year-old played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 95.6%, won one header, took 108 touches, attempted one dribble, took one tackle and one interception, and put in two crosses, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Ceballos has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League, and two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.