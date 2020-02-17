Matt Le Tissier claims Newcastle signing was a 'PR stunt', questions recruitment staff

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

Matt Le Tissier has claimed that Newcastle's decision to sign Andy Carroll was a 'PR stunt' to appease the fans after the striker picked up yet another injury.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (15/02/2020 at 2:45 pm), Le Tissier admitted that it is 'heartbreaking' for Carroll to be in such a situation once again, but he did question the recruitment staff and how much thought they put into signing him.

After his contract expired at West Ham in the summer, Carroll made a return to where it all started and put pen-to-paper on a deal at Newcastle, a move which, at the time, seemingly suited both parties given their circumstances over six months ago.

Since his return, he is yet to score a goal, but during the first half of the campaign, it felt like he was making progress on the fitness front before his recent and latest setback, as Le Tissier seemingly suggested it wasn't right to initially push for his signature:

"It's a PR stunt, very much so," Le Tissier told Sky Sports. "It had been that long since he had been fit for a period of time. He has [got desire] but it's a shame for the lad.

"Nobody wants to be injured. As a professional footballer, it's the worst place to be where you are sat injured all the time. I had it the last few years of my career and it's just so frustrating. It must be heartbreaking for Andy Carroll.

"But you look at the signing and you do wonder how much thought went into it in terms of can we get him fit and playing regularly, week in, week out. Pretty much [to get fans onside]."

It is a frustrating and a reoccurring story for Carroll, who seemingly cannot find any luck from anywhere, even from the lift he has been provided by the St James' Park faithful.

He has a contract at the club until the end of the season, and given his current situation, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is looking for a new club in the summer.

Carroll has played 14 games in all competitions for Newcastle this season, supplying four assists to his teammates, but he is yet to put the ball into the back of the net [transfermakt].