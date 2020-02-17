Martin Keown praises Son Heung-min after Tottenham beat Aston Villa

The forward netted twice as Spurs grabbed a late win at Villa Park.





Former Arsenal defender and BBC pundit Martin Keown was full of praise for the performance of Tottenham's Son Heung-min after their dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa yesterday.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, 10:45pm, 16/02, Keown praised Son's display and the way he won his running battle with Villa keeper Pepe Reina.

He said: "Harry Kane is out and Son has come in and been a revelation. Six goals in his last five games. Reina does really well here, he's 37 and uses all his experience. He's so clean in his technique. He's an outstanding talent. The duel carried on (with Reina).

"(His winning goal) is beautiful, the way he sets it up at high speed, opens his body out beautifully and tucks it away. He's carrying the pressure of his team there but you wouldn't believe it."





There was plenty of talk about Tottenham signing a new striker in the January window but they won't find a backup who has the qualities Son has.

In some ways, it's a perfect compromise. Having a player who can excel in his chosen position and then fill in for Kane when he gets injured - which seems to happen every season.

Son tends to step up when Kane is out and of course it gives Tottenham a different threat with his pace in behind in central areas.

He got a slice of fortune by being handed a second bite of the cherry on the penalty right on half time but the way he finished off the chance for the winning goal under such high pressure underlined his class.

Keown was right to pour on the praise.



