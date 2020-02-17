E4: Man with a Plan cast - Grace Kaufman, Liza Snyder and Matt Cook!

Beloved actor Matt LeBlanc is joined by some brilliant talent in this addictive sitcom.

What is the greatest sitcom ever made? There are so many great ones out there, whether you're a Cheers, Seinfeld or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan.

However, the overwhelming majority would swiftly yell out Friends without a second's hesitation. It's arguably not just the best sitcom, but one of the greatest TV show ever made, and Matt LeBlanc's Joey was always a lovable fan-favourite.

His shine for comedy cannot be underestimated, and in Man with a Plan, we works wonders as leading man Adam Burns. He and the rest of the amazing cast are approaching their fourth season now, but in the UK we're only just getting started...

Man with the Plan premiered on E4 on Monday, February 17th at 7.30 pm, introducing us to its hilarious characters. So, let's take a closer look...

E4: Man with a Plan cast

Here are the cast members of Man with a Plan:

Matt LeBlanc as Adam Burns

Liza Snyder as Andi Burns

Matt Cook as Lowell

Grace Kaufman as Kate Burns

Matthew McCann as Teddy Burns

Hala Finley as Emme Burns

Kevin Nealon as Don Burns

Stacy Keach as Joe

Kali Rocha as Marcy

Diana Maria Riva as Mrs. Rodriguez

Swoosie Kurtz as Beverly

Jessica Chaffin as Marie Faldonado

For the extensive cast listing, be sure to head over to IMDb. In the meantime, let's highlight the talents of some of the key players...

Grace Kaufman joins Matt LeBlanc

Acting alongside the Friends legend must be pretty spectacular and it's clear Grace Kaufman is having a great time.

The 17-year-old American actress does a sensational job playing the eldest daughter of the Burns family, Kate. We're used to the character of the rebellious teen in such sitcoms, but Grace really helps make the role her own.

She has already built up an impressive portfolio of screenwork so far, boasting roles in such shows as The Last Ship (she played Ashley Chandler), 2 Broke Girls (Young Max), Bad Teacher (Bronwen) and voice roles in such titles as Bubble Guppies (Deema).

As well as TV work, she's starred in films like 2017's All Summers End (Teen Girl) and Brave New Jersey (Ann Davison).

Spotlighting Liza Snyder

Fans of the sitcom Yes, Dear will recognise Liza Snyder for playing the character of Christine Hughes.

In Man with the Plan, she plays Matt LeBlanc's on-screen wife, Andi Burns.

According to IMDb, the 51-year-old actress first appeared on screens in a 1992 episode of the TV series The Trials of Rosie O'Neill. But of course, there have been a number of TV roles since then in the likes of House (she played Vanessa), Raising Hope (Christine), Sirens (Off. Molly Whelan), and more famously, Jess (she reprised the role of Linda for 42 episodes between 1998 and 2000).

She also played Michelle in the 2000 film Pay It Forward with Helen Hunt and Haley Joel Osmont.

Matt Cook stars in Man with a Plan

In the part of dear family friend Lowell, we have Matt Cook.

The 35-year-old actor played various characters in 1999 TV series Neutrino, but his next role wouldn't be until 2009 in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm (he played Waiter).

Across his career, he's been in Kill Spin (Harley), Unleashed (Tim Garrick), Harry's Law (A.D.A. Upton Cruickshank), 2 Broke Girls (Brody/Band Member), True Blood (Jessie), Clipped (Mo McCracken) and more.

His chemistry with Matt and the others is fantastic!

