Livingston manager Gary Holt claims Rangers player did something 'great' on Sunday

Steven Gerrard's Rangers secured a valuable Scottish Premiership victory at Ibrox with Allan McGregor making a superb save late on.

The evergreen Allan McGregor defied father time again on Sunday with Livingston boss Gary Holt praising a ‘great save’ from the Rangers goalkeeper, speaking to Herald Scotland.

It’s not over until the fat lady sings and, though she appears to be clearing her throat with Celtic now 10 points clear the top of the table, Rangers are not going to give up on their title dreams until there is green ticker tape littering the streets of Glasgow.

Steven Gerrard’s out-of-sorts side rolled up their sleeves and secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Livingston at Ibrox with Scott Arfield netting the only goal of the game, firing past the inspired Ryan Schofield after a pinpoint Ianis Hagi pass.

McGregor was the real hero of the day, however, using every inch of his 38-year-old frame to tip an Aymen Souda effort away from goal.

And the disappointed Holt admitted that the former Hull City star played a key role in a vital win for the home side.

“Considering the conditions I thought it was a really good game of football between two sides bang at it. Both teams knew it wouldn’t be pretty given the wind and rain but both teams coped really well,” Holt said.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get something out of the game. Allan McGregor had a great save from Aymen.”

McGregor has featured more than 40 times in all competitions for Rangers this season and recently extended his contract until the summer of 2021.

It remains to be seen how much longer he remains the club’s undisputed number one, however, especially with The Gers interested in signing the brilliant St Mirren shot-stopper Vaclav Hladky when he becomes a free agent in July (The Sun).