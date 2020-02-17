Quick links

Liverpool fans are raving about big Arsenal talent, want him at Anfield

Liverpool are said to be interested in bringing Arsenal youngster Buyako Saka to Anfield.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans have been left very impressed by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, after reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side wanted to sign the youngster this week.

Saka’s contract at Arsenal is due to expire at the end of next season, and Liverpool are reportedly keen to take advantage of the situation.

 

The Daily Mail claims that the Reds are interested in snapping up the teenager, as Klopp looks to add to his squad.

And Liverpool fans certainly seem excited by the idea, after Saka’s display in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday.

Saka was a constant threat down the left-hand side for Arsenal, as he tormented Newcastle’s defence.

The youngster claimed an assist for Nicolas Pepe’s goal, after he nutmegged Valentino Lazaro and put the ball on a plate for his Ivorian teammate to lash home.

Saka has really impressed at left-back for Arsenal this term, and he is also capable of playing as a winger, with his versatility making him very appealing to Liverpool.

Arsenal will be keen not to lose Saka on a free, and will surely be desperate to tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later after his impressive breakthrough season.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

