Liverpool fans are raving about big Arsenal talent, want him at Anfield

Liverpool are said to be interested in bringing Arsenal youngster Buyako Saka to Anfield.

Liverpool fans have been left very impressed by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, after reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side wanted to sign the youngster this week.

Saka’s contract at Arsenal is due to expire at the end of next season, and Liverpool are reportedly keen to take advantage of the situation.

The Daily Mail claims that the Reds are interested in snapping up the teenager, as Klopp looks to add to his squad.

And Liverpool fans certainly seem excited by the idea, after Saka’s display in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday.

Saka is a good little player — EthanLFC (@Ethangould9LFC) February 16, 2020

@lfc sign saka or Alphonso Davies pls x — ScouserInOurTeam (@TrentAA66_) February 16, 2020

Please Saka should play for the best. @LFC is coming for Saka — Grandson of 7Power (@BornMaverickLLC) February 16, 2020

Saka is actually a baller — Monty (@lfc_Monty) February 16, 2020

@LFC I know Edwards/Klopp know that Saka has 12 months left on his contract, we need a back up LB, bring him in, guys a big talent, another great performance today — Firmino (@ZaanQadri) February 16, 2020

Saka to LFC I’m on my knees — Ferno (@Fxrno) February 16, 2020

Saka is actually it, Sign him — Dillon (@LFCDil) February 16, 2020

This saka is class understudy to robbo an can play further up get it done — J (@j_lfc) February 16, 2020

Saka deserves whey more credit — Dillon (@LFCDil) February 16, 2020

Saka was a constant threat down the left-hand side for Arsenal, as he tormented Newcastle’s defence.

The youngster claimed an assist for Nicolas Pepe’s goal, after he nutmegged Valentino Lazaro and put the ball on a plate for his Ivorian teammate to lash home.

Saka has really impressed at left-back for Arsenal this term, and he is also capable of playing as a winger, with his versatility making him very appealing to Liverpool.

Arsenal will be keen not to lose Saka on a free, and will surely be desperate to tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later after his impressive breakthrough season.