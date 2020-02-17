Quick links

Leeds United need one last push from Pablo Hernandez

Dan Coombs
Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.
Leeds United attacker Pablo Hernandez could have a big role to play.

Leeds United are likely to need one last push from Pablo Hernandez in the final few weeks of the season.

The Whites are in second place with 13 matches remaining.

Hernandez is one of Leeds' truly top quality players, but this has been a predictably difficult season for him.

The 34-year-old was sensational last year, putting together his best individual year since arriving in the UK with Swansea in 2012.

 

He directly contributed to 24 goals, scoring 12 of them and delivering another 12 assists.

It was a superb season which was always going to be incredibly tough for Hernandez to replicate.

Injuries have impacted Hernandez's season, he only has four goals and four assists so far. Just one of these goals has come in the last 10 games.

The Championship is a demanding season mentally and physically and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa pushes his players more than anybody.

There was always going to be a bit of a drop off from Hernandez, but the time has come for the veteran to search for extra inspiration and motivation to re-discover last season's form.

It could make all the difference if Hernandez can get back to scoring and creating goals regularly again.

The Whites are on the cusp of something special, and Hernandez needs one last push to get the team over the line.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal to make score 3-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

