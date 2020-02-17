Leeds United need one last push from Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United attacker Pablo Hernandez could have a big role to play.

Leeds United are likely to need one last push from Pablo Hernandez in the final few weeks of the season.

The Whites are in second place with 13 matches remaining.

Hernandez is one of Leeds' truly top quality players, but this has been a predictably difficult season for him.

The 34-year-old was sensational last year, putting together his best individual year since arriving in the UK with Swansea in 2012.

He directly contributed to 24 goals, scoring 12 of them and delivering another 12 assists.

It was a superb season which was always going to be incredibly tough for Hernandez to replicate.

Injuries have impacted Hernandez's season, he only has four goals and four assists so far. Just one of these goals has come in the last 10 games.

The Championship is a demanding season mentally and physically and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa pushes his players more than anybody.

There was always going to be a bit of a drop off from Hernandez, but the time has come for the veteran to search for extra inspiration and motivation to re-discover last season's form.

It could make all the difference if Hernandez can get back to scoring and creating goals regularly again.

The Whites are on the cusp of something special, and Hernandez needs one last push to get the team over the line.