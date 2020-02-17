Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds' reported £3.5m striker target hasn't scored in nine games

Danny Owen
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are in danger of throwing away their Premier League prospects due to a maddening inability to hit the back of the net.

Essevee's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring during a soccer game between SV Zulte Waregem vs Sporting Charleroi, Tuesday 17 December 2019 in Waregem, in the quarter-finals of the 'Croky...

It often sounds a little too obvious to suggest that a team is one lethal finisher away from achieving their ambitions. But, in the curious case of Leeds United, it may be that the most simplistic explanation is also the correct one.

On Saturday afternoon at a rain-flecked Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa’s side ripped promotion rivals Bristol City apart, almost at will. But, by the time the fourth official announced four minutes of stoppage time, a wave of nervous energy ripped through this iconic old ground.

 

Leeds, for all their domination, were just one goal to the good, wasting chance after chance to put the game to bed. Fortunately, a poor Bristol City side never possessed the cutting edge to make them pay – but plenty of Championship sides have left Elland Road with a scarcely-deserved point to their name in recent months after seeing Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and co fluff their lines.

So if Leeds fans were hoping that Cyle Larin represents the long-awaited final piece of the Bielsa jigsaw, they should look away now.

Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC celebrates his goal with Matias Perez Garcia #32 and Carlos Rivas #11 and Antonio Nocerino #23 of Orlando City SC during a MLS soccer match between New...

According to Fotospor, Besiktas’s Canadian international centre-forward is a £3.5 million summer target for the West Yorkshire giants, with Larin having first registered on Victor Orta’s radar some three years ago (The Sun).

But his record in recent weeks makes Bamford, Leeds’ much-maligned number nine, look as dead-eyed and icey-veined as Cristiano Ronaldo. A player former Orlando City team-mate Kaka once tipped for greatness has failed to score in any of his last nine games on loan at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregam.

In total, Larin has found the net just 12 times in 42 league matches since making the move across the Atlantic in 2017.

Elland Road is crying out for a new Mark Viduka, a ruthless successor to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. A Jemaine Beckford 2.0 even. Larin, however, hardly looks like the man for the job.

Cyle Larin defender of Zulte Waregem pictured during the Jupiler Pro League match between Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent on September 22, 2019 in Waregem, Belgium, 22

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch