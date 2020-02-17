Lamouchi predicts West Brom's promotion chances, shares difference between Forest and Baggies

Nottingham Forest grabbed a valuable Championship draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday thanks to Matty Cash's brilliant late goal.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi admits there is a gulf in quality between the East Midland giants and a ‘fantastic’ West Bromwich Albion side after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

It speaks volumes about the character and determination in Forest’s squad that, despite gifting the Championship league leaders a 2-1 advantage thanks to a horrific Tobias Figueredo own goal, it never felt like the game was done and dusted.

And, as the clock ticked over into 90-plus, Matty Cash shifted the ball onto his favoured right foot and thumped a bullet of a shot into the top corner of Sam Johnstone’s net, rescuing a valuable point in the process.

Forest have a real, never-say-die attitude these days with Lamouchi turning the perennial underachievers into a well-drilled unit far greater than the sum of their parts.

And, as the former Rennes boss himself was at pains to point out, Forest are a long way off West Brom when it comes to quality. Character, however, goes a long way in this league.

“We have the same ambition. We don’t have the same quality, the same squad,” said Lamouchi, who is still expecting to see West Brom recover to seal promotion back to the big time.

“They have a fantastic manager, fantastic players. I’m sure that they’ll next season be in the Premier League.”

On paper, how many Nottingham Forest players would walk into West Brom’s starting XI? Maybe Lewis Grabban, one of the league’s most reliable centre-forwards, and perhaps goalkeeper Brice Samba.

But it speaks volumes about the attitude of these Forest players that a club who have failed to produce even a realistic play-off challenge in recent memory are suddenly one of the runaway favourites for a top six finish.