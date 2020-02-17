Klopp makes his opinion clear on Liverpool player with 3 league starts

Naby Keita has not played regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of Naby Keita to the club’s official website.

Keita, who has struggled for regular playing time in the Liverpool first team this season, was in action against Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was the 25-year-old’s first start since Boxing Day, and Liverpool manager Klopp has raved about him.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Naby is a brilliant player. We only have to make sure we have only brilliant players, by the way! That’s sometimes the problem of the players; when you play, you play really well and why should we change?

“I never doubt Naby. Of course he needs games, that’s clear, that’s why he gets games when he is fit. If you look at when he was fit and how often he played then, not so bad. That’s the situation.”

Stats

Keita has made three starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Guinea international central midfielder has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Important player

Keita has not been a massive success at Liverpool, but he remains an important player in the squad.

If the Reds are able to clinch the Premier League title in the next few weeks, then the central midfielder could get some decent playing time after that.

The former RB Leipzig star could also play a vital role in the Reds’ quest to win the Champions League this season.