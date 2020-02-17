Who is Kevork Malikyan? Homeland star’s age and previous roles

Fans will be wise to cherish every episode of the current season.

Kevork Malikyan had demanded the attention of Homeland fans.

Seriously, we can't believe it's almost over.

That's right. We're in the final season of Homeland! It will be a huge shame to see it conclude, but there's no denying that it's had a hell of a good run.

Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa's acclaimed series based on Prisoners of War - an Israeli series - arrived on screens back in 2011 and now boasts an almost decade-long legacy across an admirable eight seasons.

Over this time, it has scored a range of awards and accolades, including Golden Globes and Emmys, with central star Claire Danes receiving considerable praise from the very start for helping sculpt the compelling character of CIA case officer Carrie Mathison.

We've seen many faces come and go over the seasons, and although we're on the last, we're glad to see that hasn't changed...

Kevork Malikyan: Homeland

In season 8 of Homeland, Kevork Malikyan arrives on the scene in the role of Agha Jan.

He makes an appearance in the first episode - titled 'Deception Indicated' - to kick things off. It's great to see him cast, as he certainly brought a great deal of experience with him!

The 76-year-old Armenian actor and teacher has been working in the industry since way back in 1968, and his time as an actor has seen him work with the likes of Roger Moore, Steven Spielberg and beyond. Talk about a legend!

It's not all screenwork though, as he also performed in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Arabian Nights from 2009 through to 2010, as well as productions of King Lear (pictured below) etc.

According to IMDb, audiences were first introduced to him in a 1968 episode of The Portrait of a Lady (he played Servant). However, it's probably Doctor Who which served as the greater introduction that very same year, as he also played Kemel Rudkin in two parts of 'The Wheel in Space'.

Trystan Gravelle (as Edgar), Kevork Malikyan (as Knight), Paul Copley (as Kent), David Calder (as Lear) and Jodie McNee (as Cordelia) perform in William Shakespeare's "King Lear" at...

Kevork Malikyan: Movies & TV

Homeland is just one of the many great shows Kevork has been in.

He has worked his talents across a wide range of shows, including the likes of Payitaht Abdülhamid (he played Parvus), Silent Witness (Varkey Khoury in 2017's 'Identity' parts 1 and 2 and Hasan Kundak in 2008's 'Terror' parts 1 and 2), Reaksiyon (Öktem Çetiner), Strike Back (Al-Zuhari) and perhaps most famously, he played Maximillian Papandrious in the 1970s series Mind Your Language.

On the whole, audiences are more likely to recognise Kevork from a range of films...

Steven Spielberg fans will surely remember him as Kazim in the 1989 classic Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. If you're not an Indy lover though, then maybe you'll have seen him in Ridley Scott's 2014 epic Exodus: Gods and Kings (Jethro), Liam Neeson-starring sequel Taken 2 (Inspector Durmaz), 2004's Flight of the Phoenix (Rady), 1978's Midnight Express (Prosecutor) and The Man Who Haunted Himself with Roger Moore.

Follow Kevork Malikyan on Twitter

If you're a fan of his work, you know what to do...

You can find him over on Twitter at @MalikyanKevort; he currently has 472 followers.

Over on his IMDb, there are no forthcoming projects listed just yet, but we hope to see him back on screens soon. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the final season of Homeland.

