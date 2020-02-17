Jose Mourinho names Tottenham star who cost team two goals yesterday

Quick links

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020
Toby Alderweireld had a mixed game for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

What a turbulent game it was for Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld on Sunday.

First, the Belgian centre-back scored the own goal which led to Spurs falling behind in their 3-2 win at Aston Villa yesterday.

But then the Tottenham defender made amends for the error by hammering home a wonderful equaliser later in the first half, turning like a centre-forward and unleashing an unstoppable close-range shot past a helpless Pepe Reina in goal.

But Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport, said he was also culpable for Aston Villa's equaliser.

 

Bjorn Engles rose highest to head home from a corner in the second half as Villa made it 2-2, and Mourinho believes that Alderweireld lost his duel with the big defender on that occasion.

He said: "In a funny way I'd say he's scored three goals: the own goal, his goal and then when he loses the duel with Engels. but he scored with a shot of his life with a new baby this week."

The 30-year-old's partner did indeed give birth to a baby boy this week, but Alderweireld still had a decent game for the most part and fans of the North London side can expect to see him next season, after signing a new deal under Mourinho a couple of months back.

