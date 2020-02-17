Jose Mourinho names Tottenham star who cost team two goals yesterday

Toby Alderweireld had a mixed game for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

What a turbulent game it was for Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld on Sunday.

First, the Belgian centre-back scored the own goal which led to Spurs falling behind in their 3-2 win at Aston Villa yesterday.

But then the Tottenham defender made amends for the error by hammering home a wonderful equaliser later in the first half, turning like a centre-forward and unleashing an unstoppable close-range shot past a helpless Pepe Reina in goal.

But Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport, said he was also culpable for Aston Villa's equaliser.

Bjorn Engles rose highest to head home from a corner in the second half as Villa made it 2-2, and Mourinho believes that Alderweireld lost his duel with the big defender on that occasion.

He said: "In a funny way I'd say he's scored three goals: the own goal, his goal and then when he loses the duel with Engels. but he scored with a shot of his life with a new baby this week."

The 30-year-old's partner did indeed give birth to a baby boy this week, but Alderweireld still had a decent game for the most part and fans of the North London side can expect to see him next season, after signing a new deal under Mourinho a couple of months back.