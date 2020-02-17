Joakim Maehle admits ‘disappointed’ at failed January move amid Southampton and West Ham links

West Ham United and Southampton were linked with Joakim Maehle.

Reported Southampton and West Ham United target Joakim Maehle says he was disappointed not to leave in January, Dezondag report.

The Denmark U21 international helped Genk win the league title last year.

He has carried on his excellent form this season, prompting plenty of interest from Premier League suitors.

The Daily Star claim West Ham United were keen on Maehle, while Dezondag name Southampton and even Manchester United as taking an interest.

But Genk weren’t prepared to let him go in January. Speaking to reporters, the fullback dubbed Genk’s ‘Forrest Gump’ told of his disappointment.

“It is not surprising that Berge and Samatta are now also gone. We know the club's strategy, it's a good thing for everyone,” Maehle explained.

“That I had to stay was a disappointment, yes. I am ambitious, watched those beautiful foreign clubs pass by ... We were champions, that does not work every year, perhaps this was the chance. But they said no ...”

Maehle has an abundance of pace and is good at delivering balls into the box.

Voetbal Primeur says the Belgian club value him at £7.5 million. It seems, however, they are only willing to let him go during the summer.

Both West Ham and Southampton were keen to strengthen in January.

While West Ham managed to bring in Jarrod Bowen, they couldn’t bolster the defence with the right-back position a cause for concern at the London Stadium.

Ryan Fredericks and the ageing Pablo Zabaleta have struggled this season.

Maehle, 22, has a contract at Genk until 2023. He has posted four assists this season and faced Liverpool in their Champions League encounter.