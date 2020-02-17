Jermaine Jenas says relegation-threatened star is better than Tottenham's Dele Alli

Is Aston Villa star Jack Grealish a superior player than Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli?

Jermaine Jenas has said on BBC's Match of the Day 2 show that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is better than Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli.

Both English attacking midfielders came up against one another in Spurs' 3-2 win over the West Midlands club at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Grealish arguably had a better game than his Tottenham counterpart, who could've had three or four goals on the day but ended up with none.

The 24-year-old hasn't yet won an England cap despite his impressive form for Aston Villa this season, and former Lilywhites midfielder Jenas says that it would be 'embarrassing' if Gareth Southgate overlooks him for his Euro 2020 squad this summer.

Jenas added he feels that Grealish is better than all of his English rivals who play in the same position, including the Tottenham star.

He said: "He’s got to be [in the EURO 2020 squad]. It’s got to that point now where it’ll be embarrassing if he’s not in the England squad.

“We’re talking about Mount, Maddison, Dele Alli, he’s the best of the bunch. As we speak today, he’s the best of them all.”

Alli, 23, isn't having a brilliant season in North London. He wasn't impressing under Mauricio Pochettino and he hasn't kicked on under Jose Mourinho, despite an initial improvement.

He has eight goals and four assists from 29 games across all competitions this season, which is by no means a bad return, but Grealish, in an Aston Villa team that sit one point above the relegation zone, has nine goals and eight assists in one less appearance than Alli.