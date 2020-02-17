Meet Jason Merrells: Endeavour guest star’s age, Instagram and previous roles

The gripping episode was stacked with exciting newcomers.

Jason Merrells has dropped in to surprise Endeavour fans...

Of course, that's a pleasant surprise!

There have been some great British detective dramas on our screens recently, from Grantchester to Death in Paradise. However, we've always got time to tune into the one and only Endeavour.

Devised by Russell Lewis and based on characters created by Colin Dexter, audiences have been tucking into this superb series since way back in 2013. The first season was a welcome hit and, now, we've been invited to dive into the highly anticipated seventh season.

The beloved Inspector Morse prequel is still attracting more talented performers than ever to join central star Shaun Evans in the titular role. Episode 1 saw the likes of Holli Dempsey (Harlots), Naomi Battrick (A Very English Scandal) and Lucy Briers (Father Brown) make an appearance.

As we're learning, there's plenty more where that came from.

Jason Merrells in Endeavour

In season 7 episode 2 of Endeavour - titled 'Raga' - Jason Merrells tackles the role of Martin Gorman.

The episode centred in on racial tensions amidst campaigning for the 1970 general election in Oxford. As the problem worsens, two rival gangs target each other incessantly until tragedy strikes.

It was a great and touching episode, dealing with imperative themes and showcasing brilliant direction from Zam Salim.

A range of stars delivered top performances, including Pal Aron (he played Rafiq Sardar), Buom Tihngang (Johnny Simba) and Graeme Stevely (Arian Sloane). However, let's take the time so spotlight Jason...

The 51-year-old actor was born in Essex and has been active on screens since 1994. It's not just the screen though, as he's also performed in a range of theatre productions, including A Princess Undone back in 2016 in which he played the role of gangster John Bindon.

Let's explore his wealth of screenwork...

Powerful episode of @EndeavourTV from @ScriptULike tonight. Some really emotional scenes, & a lot of respect for @All_Allam & family for the performances in this episode. Must have been hard filming this scene below. Final Episode of the Series next week already #Endeavour pic.twitter.com/MVIbjfp59x — Christopher Searle (@hurleyfunbags) February 16, 2020

Jason Merrells: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Jason Merrells first appeared on screens back in the 1994 film Heaven's a Drag (he played Nigel), which is also the same year that he landed the role of Matt Hawley in the popular show Casualty. He reprised the role up until 1997 for an impressive seventy episodes.

In the nineties, he would also star in the likes of The Bill (Richard McAuliffe) and Queer as Folk (Phil Delaney).

There were plenty more series roles on the horizon for Jason, as he went on to score parts in Waterloo Road (Jack Rimmer), Clocking Off (Martin Leach), Cutting It (Gavin Ferraday), Lark Rise to Candleford (James Dowland), Safe House (David), Agatha Raisin (Sir Charles Fraith) and more.

However, he's arguably best known as Declan Macey in Emmerdale - that's no surprise, considering he's been in over 600 episodes!

As for film roles, he's also been in Trick or Treat (Bizzie), The Jealous God (Vincent Dungarven) and 1999's Do Not Disturb (Mulder).

He's also a painter and a range of his work features on his feed, so it's definitely worth checking out if you're also into art. Similarly, you can find him on Twitter at @j_merrells.

