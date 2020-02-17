Jamie Redknapp shares what Bruce told him about Newcastle's squad, it's not positive

Newcastle United were heavily beaten on their latest outing at the Emirates Stadium.

Jamie Redknapp has revealed live on Sky Sports Super Sunday that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce told him that his squad does not have the players to keep possession high up the field.

Newcastle have been criticised for their style of play this season by some, with many suggesting that it is too defensive.

Newcastle like to play on the break, and use the speed of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron in transition.

However, some of Bruce’s critics suggest that Newcastle should show more attacking intent.

The Magpies leading striker, Joelinton, often cuts an isolated figure throughout matches.

But Redknapp has shared that Bruce thinks that Newcastle simply don’t have the playmakers required in advanced areas to retain possession in the final third.

“I was talking to Bruce after the Chelsea game and he said we haven’t got the players to get up the pitch and keep it, we have to defend well and we have to hope that those three players [Saint-Maximin, Almiron and Joelinton] can do something special and he [Saint-Maximin] is certainly capable,” Redknapp said.

Newcastle were actually beaten 4-0 by Arsenal in their most recent outing, and their performance showed both their strengths and weaknesses.

In the first-half Newcastle looked a real threat, with Allan Saint-Maximin causing all sorts of problems.

But, as the game wore on, Newcastle simply couldn’t get up the pitch, and Arsenal ended up storming to victory in the second-half.

Newcastle’s defeat to the Gunners leaves them sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table.