Jamie Redknapp comments on growing race between Liverpool stars for Player of the Year

The Sky Sports pundit praised Sadio Mane in particular after his winning goal at Norwich.

Former Liverpool midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has commented on the race to be named PFA Player of the Year.

In the Daily Mail after the Reds beat Norwich 1-0 to continue their rampage towards the title, Redknapp praised match-winner Sadio Mane and named him as one of four contenders to scoop the end-of-season gong.

He said: "Sadio Mane's reaction to being told he had just scored his 100th goal in the English game said it all. There are no egos in this Liverpool team. He had not gone into that game thinking about reaching that personal milestone — he wasn't even aware of it.

"So who wins Player of the Year? It could be anyone from Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk to Trent Alexander-Arnold — and Mane is in the equation, too. Their unassuming superstar."

It says a huge amount about the quality of Liverpool's squad that Redknapp can name four genuinely realistic contenders for the crown and leave Mo Salah off the list.

Salah is Liverpool's top league scorer this season with 14 and is now into his third season of taking the Premier League by storm.

The shortlist could conceivably be made up entirely of Liverpool players - which would be reflective of their utter dominance this season and Mane has as good a shout as anybody.

The case for Jordan Henderson is growing - as if making up for lost time because he has been underrated for much of his career - and while he is due some individual recognition, the awards tend to go to players who wrack up goals and assists, with van Dijk an exception rather than the rule last year.

