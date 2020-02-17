Why are my Instagram messages purple? February Version 128.0 update divides users!

Instagram users are split over a new feature in the latest update.

In the world of social media, nothing stays still for long.

New updates come and go in the blink of an eye, bringing anything from small visual tweaks to huge app-changing alterations.

On top of that, new updates are rarely received well by fans who, more often than not, prefer things the way they are.

That means users are very often sceptical whenever an app gets even the most minor of updates.

Instagram messages have a new look

Instagram is an app that has never been afraid of undergoing a major facelift and now, users are reporting that the app has received another update that has tweaked the look of direct messages.

After years of messages being grey, fans are reporting that messages are appearing as the colour purple, specifically fading from purple to blue.

Why the colour change?

The new purple messages appear to be a trial feature that some users are experiencing while others are being left with the traditional grey message colours.

The arrival of the purple message colours seemed to coincide with Valentine's Day, which fell just after Instagram's latest update, Version 128.0, which launched on February 10th.

The update brings Instagram more in line with Facebook's Messenger app, which can see users tweaking the colour of messages at will so it would be unsurprising to see this trial run extend into something similar.

What do Instagram users think?

It's safe to say that the updated colour hasn't impressed everyone.

While many are liking the new colour, especially as it fits in with the app's colour scheme, others are not keen and would prefer the old grey messages back.

Several fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the changes.

One Twitter user wrote: "I HATE INSTAGRAM NOW WHY WOULD U MAKE THE MESSAGES PURPLE"

While another said: "Omg I’m prob super late but Instagram messages are purple n so cute omg."

At the time of writing, there doesn't appear to be a way of changing the message colour back from purple to grey.