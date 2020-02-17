Inside No 9 season 5 episode 3 cast: Meet guest stars Debbie Rush, Gaby French, Bobby Schofield

BBC Two's Inside No 9 returns to our screens for episode 3 but who stars in Love's Great Adventure?

Inside No. 9 has been one of the most original comedy series to hit our screens in recent years.

Each episode of the anthology series is entirely different from the last and so too, for the most part, is the cast of characters in each episode too.

After taking a break from our screens in 2019, Inside No. 9 is back in 2020 for its fifth series and once again has some big-name actors among its cast lists.

The new series debuted on February 3rd with Death Paradise star Ralf Little among the cast in episode 1 while episode 2 saw former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman make an appearance.



Up next in the series, on February 17th, is episode 3 but who is scheduled to appear in Love's Great Adventure?

LAST TIME OUT: Inside No. 9 welcomes former Doctor Who star in ep 2

The story of episode 3: Love's Great Adventure

Christmas may have come and gone for us in the real world but for Julia and Trevor in Inside No. 9, the festive season is fast approaching.

The couple and their family always want Christmas to be a special occasion but money is tight so as a new advent calendar window is opened each day, everyone will have to do their bit to make sure that Christmas is saved.

Who's in the cast?

Guest star spotlight

Joining Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in this week's third episode are Debbie Rush, Gaby French, Bobby Schofield, and Olly Hudson-Croker who is appearing in his first-ever acting role.

Debbie Rush - As the mother of the family, Debbie Rush takes the co-lead role alongside Steve Pemberton's Trevor in Love's Great Adventure.

Debbie is best known for her 10-year stint on ITV's Coronation Street where she appeared as Anna Windass in over 1,000 episodes. She's also appeared in the likes of In the City, Salvage and Sky One comedy Brassic.

Gaby French - Gaby French takes on the role of Mia, the daughter of the family, who is still at school and is eagerly awaiting her winter prom. However, aspirations of forking out for a new dress, with money so tight, prove to be contentious.

Gaby French is an up and coming actress with just three roles to her name according to IMDb. These have come in Victoria, Sky drama Temple and the film Military Wives.

Bobby Schofield - And finally we have Bobby Schofield who takes on the role of Patrick, the troubled son of the family who isn't always around at home.

Bobby Schofield has a fair amount of experience to his name, most of it coming in war dramas such as Knightfall and Our World War.

Episode 3 of Inside No. 9's fifth series hits screens at 10pm on BBC Two on Monday, February 17th. Meanwhile, every episode of Inside No. 9 to date is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.