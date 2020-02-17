'I was right': Gullit claims Liverpool player has proven him totally correct

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has helped the Reds maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League this term.

Ruud Gullit has claimed to Omnisport, as covered by Goal.com, that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has proven him right.

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defence ever since he arrived at Anfield, and he has been an ever-present at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

The towering Dutch defender has helped Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league, as they close in on their first ever Premier League title.

And Gullit feels that Van Dijk’s influence at Liverpool proves him right, as he has always stated how important defending is.

"Van Dijk was an example that I was right in Holland. If I say you have to learn how to defend people say, 'You're always with the defending' and things like that,” Gullit said.

"But that's where it all started. Now they say you're right, [you can have success] if you have a good defender, and the good thing is it was a Dutch defender."

Van Dijk has had three different partners in Liverpool’s defence this term, and excelled with every single one.

The powerful centre-back has looked strong alongside Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and, most recently, Joe Gomez.

Liverpool kept yet another clean sheet in their most recent match, as they beat Norwich City 1-0.

The Reds are now 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and boast the best defensive record in the league - having let in just 15 goals in their 26 games so far.