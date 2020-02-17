Quick links

'I shout so much': Boyata is more of a leader since quitting Celtic

The big centre-back quit Celtic last summer after four years in Glasgow.

Dedryck Boyata has become a 'General' since leaving Celtic.

The 29-year-old left the Hoops on a Bosman last summer and wound up joining Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Boyata, who Celtic signed from Manchester City, spent four years at the heart of the Bhoys' defence and was a big part of the historic treble Treble that Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon delivered in Glasgow.

But since leaving, the Belgium international, the subject of a £9 million bid in the summer of 2018 which was rejected, has revealed that he is 'more vocal' in Germany than he was at Parkhead, to the point where his team-mates have christened him with a new nickname.

 

He told The Record: "Since I came to Hertha, I think I am more vocal than at Celtic. Sometimes I shout so much, I can't speak so well for a few days after.

"I now have a bit of a reputation here because of my shouting....they think I should be in an army. They call me the General here!"

It's interesting that Boyata seems to have blossomed into more of a leader since moving to the Bundesliga.

At Celtic, Scott Brown was and still is the captain, so none of the other players had to get their hands dirty and bark orders at anybody in that respect.

It hasn't been a brilliant first season for him in the Bundesliga collectively, with Hertha sitting 13th in the table.

