Hogan Ephraim has made a prediction about £20m QPR player’s future

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Hogan Ephraim has stated on Twitter that he wants reported Crystal Palace target Eberechi Eze to stay at Queens Park Rangers beyond the summer transfer window.

The former QPR player wants the 21-year-old attacking midfielder to be part of the Rangers team next season.

However, Ephraim believes that a team in the top 10 of the Premier League will come for the youngster.

According to The Sun, Premier League outfit Palace will continue to monitor the England Under-21 international this season, with the British tabloid claiming that QPR wanted as much as £20 million for him in the January transfer window.

Personally want him to stay at qpr....but I believe (hopefully I’m wrong) a top 10 prem team comes in for him https://t.co/aOpQJH21yt — Hogan Ephraim (@HoganEphraim) February 16, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 33 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR are 16th in the Championship table at the moment with 42 points from 33 matches.