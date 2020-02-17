Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Hogan Ephraim has made a prediction about £20m QPR player’s future

Subhankar Mondal
Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince...

Hogan Ephraim has stated on Twitter that he wants reported Crystal Palace target Eberechi Eze to stay at Queens Park Rangers beyond the summer transfer window.

The former QPR player wants the 21-year-old attacking midfielder to be part of the Rangers team next season.

 

However, Ephraim believes that a team in the top 10 of the Premier League will come for the youngster.

According to The Sun, Premier League outfit Palace will continue to monitor the England Under-21 international this season, with the British tabloid claiming that QPR wanted as much as £20 million for him in the January transfer window.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 33 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR are 16th in the Championship table at the moment with 42 points from 33 matches.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch