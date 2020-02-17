'He's a player': BBC pundit adamant Leeds ace will be in the PL next season regardless

Leeds United have picked up four points since Kalvin Phillips returned from suspension.

Clinton Morrison is adamant that Kalvin Phillips will be a Premier League player next season regardless of whether Leeds earn promotion or not.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison hailed the Leeds midfielder as 'a player' and stated that he is the best in his position in the second-tier.

“I tell you where Leeds are so strong and doing well in at the moment and that's in midfield,” Morrison told 606.

“They have got the best midfielder in the Championship in the young boy Phillips. He is a player. If Leeds don't go up this season then he will be in the Premier League next season.”

Phillips returned to action on Tuesday night after serving a three-match suspension following his sending-off against QPR.

It isn't a surprise that once Phillips returned to the middle of the park for his boyhood club, their performances picked up and they started putting the points on the board once again.

After recording a point against Brentford, Marcelo Bielsa's side went one better and secured all three points against Bristol City over the weekend.

Last season, Sheffield United earned promotion to the Premier League with their own boyhood fan on the pitch in Billy Sharp and one in the dugout in Chris Wilder. Villa had the same with Jack Grealish and Dean Smith.

Phillips will be hoping he can write his own fairytale in Yorkshire because he will be like those thousands and thousands of Elland Road supporters who are desperate for their side to push themselves over the dotted line.