'Give us...': Some fans propose player swap after Spurs are linked with £2.5m-a-year man

Manchester United fans applaud in the 58th minute of the game to mark the anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and...
Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

Manchester United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking their loaned-out centre-back, Chris Smalling, with Tottenham Hotspur.

Smalling has impressed for his temporary employers, AS Roma, this season, but his future beyond it remains unclear.

And according to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham, as well as Everton, have already been in contact with both United and the 30-year-old's agent.

 

Tottenham are managed, of course, by Smalling's former Old Trafford boss, Jose Mourinho - though CdS claims that Rome remains his priority.

But the newspaper adds that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could rule the Italians out of a permanent move for the Londoner.

According to CdS, Manchester United want €20 million for Smalling (around £16.7m), who would ask for a slightly lower salary of €3m-a-year (around £2.5m).

But what are those of a Red Devils persuasion saying about the rumour?

Roma, Tottenham, Everton or none of the above - where will Smalling end up next season?

