'Give us...': Some fans propose player swap after Spurs are linked with £2.5m-a-year man

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

Manchester United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking their loaned-out centre-back, Chris Smalling, with Tottenham Hotspur.

Smalling has impressed for his temporary employers, AS Roma, this season, but his future beyond it remains unclear.

And according to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham, as well as Everton, have already been in contact with both United and the 30-year-old's agent.

Tottenham are managed, of course, by Smalling's former Old Trafford boss, Jose Mourinho - though CdS claims that Rome remains his priority.

But the newspaper adds that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could rule the Italians out of a permanent move for the Londoner.

According to CdS, Manchester United want €20 million for Smalling (around £16.7m), who would ask for a slightly lower salary of €3m-a-year (around £2.5m).

But what are those of a Red Devils persuasion saying about the rumour?

These are the latest comments on Twitter...

Lowkey could see that happening, Mourinho loved Chris Smalling — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) February 17, 2020

I would rather have Smalling over Lindelof tbh. — Solskjær (@Solskjaer_FC) February 17, 2020

He should forget — michael (@michael_utd33) February 17, 2020

Smalling> Maguire — Tom (@_UtdTom Backup) (@Tom_LUHG) February 17, 2020

25m and hes theirs — rashy is king (@GrxffxnBxn) February 17, 2020

35 million and he’s yours — SWARDINHO (@ManLikeSwar) February 17, 2020

40 mill — readthesinze (@readthesinze) February 17, 2020

60mil.£ for Levy and Jose !!! — Plamen Atanasov17 (@PAtanasov17) February 17, 2020

Take him and give us Winks — BloodySaint (@TheFallenHero07) February 17, 2020

Give us Bergwijn and you have a deal — janUTD (@UtdJan) February 17, 2020

100mil and smalling for Kane — blaze (@player1360) February 17, 2020

Sell him — Chiamaka Evelyn (@ChiamakaEvelyn3) February 17, 2020

Take him — Tyrone Williams (@teeside2018) February 17, 2020

Take him hes no loss — Portugese Magnifico (@Cleary0jack) February 17, 2020

Roma, Tottenham, Everton or none of the above - where will Smalling end up next season?