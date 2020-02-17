Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 teaser, phone number and leaked skin

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is right around the corner, and Epic Games have released a teaser with a phone number, and a skin has been leaked.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is nearly upon us. The second season was set to arrive earlier before being delayed, but fans now only have to wait a couple of days for the new season to obsess over. And, prior to its launch, a leaked skin has been discovered, and a teaser with a phone number has been found by the São Paulo community.

A Rickroll emote has been added to Fortnite, but there's no trolling in regard to Season 2 being imminent. The new season for Chapter 2 should commence on February 20th, and to pass the time Epic Games have provided a mysterious teaser with a phone number for you to try to decipher the meaning of.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: Season 2 release date and chaos physics engine news

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 phone number

The Fortnite community have discovered a Chapter 2 Season 2 teaser which includes a phone number.

Per Forbes, a series of signs have appeared in São Paulo, Brazil, with golden handprints plus a Brazilian phone number at the bottom.

This sign is lavished in gold and YouTuber FlakesPower recorded its appearance.

According to Forbes, there's a message that plays when the phone number is called. Its translation is as follows:

"Yes sir."

"The agents were called."

"Card to access the safe purchased."

There's no way of entirely knowing what this means, but previous leaks and the primary colour used for the Season 2 teaser pretty much spells out in capital letters that Gold will be a huge theme.

Primeiro teaser da segunda temporada do capitulo 2! Ele está sendo transmitido nesse exato momento nas estações de metro em São Paulo! Quando você liga pro numero da tela, essa mensagem é tocada: pic.twitter.com/7lVmoFyOG5 — Flakes (@FlakesPower) February 16, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 leaked skin

The 11.40 patch for Fortnite Chapter 2 resulted in a leaked skin that will surely become available in Season 2.

This leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 skin is a Legendary called Oro (meaning gold in Spanish).

Per Blasting News, this leaked skin is said to have multiple styles while being included in a set named the Cryptic Curse.

Fortnite leaker Lucas7Yoshi has revealed a bunch of props that are also lathered in gold.

Heres all the gold props i could find: pic.twitter.com/dSMRGx0kcN — Lucas7yoshi - Leeks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 5, 2020

It's obvious to everyone that gold will be a key theme for Season 2, so it'll be interesting to see how this King Midas narrative plays out.