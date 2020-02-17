Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 teaser, phone number and leaked skin

Callum Smith
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Teaser, Phone Number And Leaked Skin
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is right around the corner, and Epic Games have released a teaser with a phone number, and a skin has been leaked.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is nearly upon us. The second season was set to arrive earlier before being delayed, but fans now only have to wait a couple of days for the new season to obsess over. And, prior to its launch, a leaked skin has been discovered, and a teaser with a phone number has been found by the São Paulo community.

A Rickroll emote has been added to Fortnite, but there's no trolling in regard to Season 2 being imminent. The new season for Chapter 2 should commence on February 20th, and to pass the time Epic Games have provided a mysterious teaser with a phone number for you to try to decipher the meaning of.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Leaked Skin

Image via Real Sport 101

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 phone number

The Fortnite community have discovered a Chapter 2 Season 2 teaser which includes a phone number.

Per Forbes, a series of signs have appeared in São Paulo, Brazil, with golden handprints plus a Brazilian phone number at the bottom.

This sign is lavished in gold and YouTuber FlakesPower recorded its appearance.

According to Forbes, there's a message that plays when the phone number is called. Its translation is as follows:

"Yes sir."

"The agents were called."

"Card to access the safe purchased."

There's no way of entirely knowing what this means, but previous leaks and the primary colour used for the Season 2 teaser pretty much spells out in capital letters that Gold will be a huge theme.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 leaked skin

The 11.40 patch for Fortnite Chapter 2 resulted in a leaked skin that will surely become available in Season 2.

This leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 skin is a Legendary called Oro (meaning gold in Spanish).

Per Blasting News, this leaked skin is said to have multiple styles while being included in a set named the Cryptic Curse.

Fortnite leaker Lucas7Yoshi has revealed a bunch of props that are also lathered in gold.

  • MINECRAFT: When is the Nether update 1.16 coming out?

It's obvious to everyone that gold will be a key theme for Season 2, so it'll be interesting to see how this King Midas narrative plays out.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest