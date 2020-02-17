Quick links

Former Spurs man really impressed with player some Tottenham fans want to sign

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Jack Grealish played well for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Steven Pienaar has praised Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on Twitter.

Pienaar, who was on the books of Tottenham in 2011-12, said that the Villa attacking midfielder is “easy on the eyes”.

The 37-year-old made the comment during the Premier League game between Villa and Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.

 

Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, was a constant threat to the Tottenham defence, and was a star for Dean Smith’s side.

According to WhoScored, Grealish took three shots of which none was on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

After the match, some Tottenham fans urged the club to make a move for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window, as reported on HITC Sport (click here to read more).

Meanwhile, Pepe Reina has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Villa fans following the defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, on loan from AC Milan, played well between the posts, and was praised by BBC pundit Clinton Morrison.

The former Crystal Palace forward told BBC Sport: "Pepe Reina has been excellent. It's at him again, but he does well to get down.”

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

