Former Spurs man really impressed with player some Tottenham fans want to sign

Jack Grealish played well for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Steven Pienaar has praised Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on Twitter.

Pienaar, who was on the books of Tottenham in 2011-12, said that the Villa attacking midfielder is “easy on the eyes”.

The 37-year-old made the comment during the Premier League game between Villa and Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.

Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, was a constant threat to the Tottenham defence, and was a star for Dean Smith’s side.

According to WhoScored, Grealish took three shots of which none was on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

After the match, some Tottenham fans urged the club to make a move for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window, as reported on HITC Sport (click here to read more).

What a player @JackGrealish easy on the eyes — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Pepe Reina has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Villa fans following the defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, on loan from AC Milan, played well between the posts, and was praised by BBC pundit Clinton Morrison.

The former Crystal Palace forward told BBC Sport: "Pepe Reina has been excellent. It's at him again, but he does well to get down.”

Hard to accept it but that’s it!! Let’s keep putting some performances like today’s and we won’t lose too many football games!! #AVFC #UTV pic.twitter.com/hnom0Vv9BZ — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) February 16, 2020