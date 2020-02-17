Quick links

'Extraordinary': Saul Niguez names Liverpool player he liked v Norwich

Shane Callaghan
Sadio Mane (10) of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th...
Saul Niguez has hailed the Liverpool star's 'extraordinary' first touch this past weekend.

Sadio Mane was the hero for Liverpool on Saturday.

The Senegalese scored the winner after coming on as a substitute as the Reds beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road to move 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Mane expertly controlled a lofted ball from Jordan Henderson, before swiveling and firing home the winner for Liverpool with his weaker left foot.

It was the eighth time in 14 games across all competitions that Jurgen Klopp's side had won by a one-goal margin.

 

 

The European Cup champions resume the defence of their continental title by visiting Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

And Atleti star Saul Niguez believes that it's no coincidence that Liverpool narrowly win quite a few games, arguing that it's a reflection on their never-say-die attitude.

He said as quoted by The Guardian: "I watched them against Norwich and if it wasn’t for Mané’s extraordinary control, they don’t win. They’ve won lots of games they could have drawn or lost, which tells you something about what they have inside.

"It’s not luck. It’s work, sacrifice, not giving up a single ball for lost.”

Liverpool haven't been finding the Champions League as easy going as the Premier League this season.

Klopp's side only progressed from the group stage on the last matchday, when they beat Salzburg 2-0 in Austria.

Napoli have beaten them in Italy this season and it wouldn't be a major surprise if Atletico draw first blood in the opening leg of tomorrow's round of 16.

